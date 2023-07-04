CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 82.5% Upside

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) is -73.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNEY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.5% off the consensus price target high of $1.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.5% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 1.86% and -2.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99746.0 and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -75.57% off its SMA200. CNEY registered -90.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.73.

The stock witnessed a 8.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.57%, and is 3.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $8.62M and $40.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.01. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.37% and -92.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 386.70% this year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.42M, and float is at 26.06M with Short Float at 1.53%.