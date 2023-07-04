Cohu Inc. (COHU) Is Up 27.08% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) is 27.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.06 and a high of $42.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COHU stock was last observed hovering at around $41.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.67% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -23.42% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.73, the stock is 2.71% and 9.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 17.76% off its SMA200. COHU registered 46.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a 6.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.10%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) has around 3218 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $794.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.72 and Fwd P/E is 15.72. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.29% and -3.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cohu Inc. (COHU) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cohu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.50% this year.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.34M, and float is at 46.73M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Cohu Inc. (COHU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Jeffrey D,the company’sSr. VP Finance & CFO. SEC filings show that Jones Jeffrey D sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Cohu Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that LAWEE IAN P (Sr. VP & GM) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $34.26 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55139.0 shares of the COHU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Richardson Nina (Director) disposed off 2,036 shares at an average price of $34.06 for $69346.0. The insider now directly holds 28,394 shares of Cohu Inc. (COHU).

Cohu Inc. (COHU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Azenta Inc. (AZTA) that is trading -36.20% down over the past 12 months and FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is -13.17% lower over the same period. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is 490.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.