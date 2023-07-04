ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) down -29.99% since start of the year

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CNOB) is -29.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.11 and a high of $28.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNOB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.38% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.79% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.95, the stock is 3.37% and 10.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -20.17% off its SMA200. CNOB registered -30.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.45%.

The stock witnessed a 20.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.13%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) has around 507 employees, a market worth around $653.59M and $410.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.92 and Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.29% and -40.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.50%).

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.10M, and float is at 35.19M with Short Float at 1.15%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rifkin Daniel E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rifkin Daniel E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $13.85 per share for a total of $69240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Ewing Christopher J. (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) bought a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $14.50 per share for $5075.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53377.0 shares of the CNOB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Nukk-Freeman Katherin (Director) acquired 181 shares at an average price of $18.72 for $3388.0. The insider now directly holds 2,431 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB).

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading -8.15% down over the past 12 months and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) that is -6.70% lower over the same period. Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is -24.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.