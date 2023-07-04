Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is 8.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $7.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNSL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.47% lower than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.88, the stock is 5.33% and 4.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97967.0 and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -1.77% off its SMA200. CNSL registered -44.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.27.

The stock witnessed a 7.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.39%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $446.70M and $1.17B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 84.76% and -48.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.94M, and float is at 74.45M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -79.38% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -23.09% lower over the same period. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -14.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.