Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Is Up 1.42% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) is 1.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.78 and a high of $15.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CGEM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.16% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 43.68% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.70, the stock is -11.92% and -0.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -5.69% off its SMA200. CGEM registered -16.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.69%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.59%, and is -5.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.79. Distance from 52-week low is 37.50% and -32.66% from its 52-week high.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 256.70% this year.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.68M, and float is at 37.68M with Short Float at 6.18%.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AHMED NADIM,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that AHMED NADIM sold 759 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $11.40 per share for a total of $8653.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Trigilio Jeffrey (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 399 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $12.94 per share for $5163.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85823.0 shares of the CGEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Jones Jeffrey Alan (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 387 shares at an average price of $12.94 for $5008.0. The insider now directly holds 58,437 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM).

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -37.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.