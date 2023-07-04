DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) is -4.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.95 and a high of $28.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOOM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.23% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 44.03% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.47, the stock is 8.44% and 5.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94214.0 and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -5.99% off its SMA200. BOOM registered 2.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.95.

The stock witnessed a 9.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.93%, and is 10.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $353.70M and $699.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.60 and Fwd P/E is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.40% and -34.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DMC Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 378.80% this year.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.46M, and float is at 18.65M with Short Float at 4.01%.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graff Richard P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Graff Richard P sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $16.09 per share for a total of $32180.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18881.0 shares.

DMC Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Cohen Robert A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $18.75 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30195.0 shares of the BOOM stock.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 40.43% up over the past 12 months and Weatherford International plc (WFRD) that is 218.66% higher over the same period. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 37.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.