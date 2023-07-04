DMS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Now

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is -74.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $3.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 77.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -10.89% and -30.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88162.0 and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -71.33% off its SMA200. DMS registered -69.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.38.

The stock witnessed a -3.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.94%, and is -17.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.98% over the week and 15.06% over the month.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has around 454 employees, a market worth around $22.41M and $372.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.14% and -90.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.30% this year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.96M, and float is at 18.30M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times.