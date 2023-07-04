Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) is 19.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.33 and a high of $122.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DY stock was last observed hovering at around $113.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.45% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.62% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.5% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.20, the stock is 4.13% and 11.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94282.0 and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 14.66% off its SMA200. DY registered 20.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.81%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) has around 15410 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $3.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.27 and Fwd P/E is 15.50. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.09% and -8.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dycom Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 201.00% this year.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.37M, and float is at 28.43M with Short Float at 5.44%.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeFerrari H Andrew,the company’sSr. VP & CFO. SEC filings show that DeFerrari H Andrew sold 10,282 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $94.11 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Dycom Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that URNESS RYAN F (VP, GC & Secretary) sold a total of 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $94.90 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26242.0 shares of the DY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Sykes Richard K (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $92.35 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Dycom Industries Inc. (DY).

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is trading 56.46% up over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 56.19% higher over the same period. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is 78.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.