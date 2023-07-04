Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) is -84.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $99.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCTO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -14.40% and -25.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97340.0 and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -88.89% off its SMA200. OCTO registered -98.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.51.

The stock witnessed a -18.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.12%, and is -2.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $4.06M and $44.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.64% and -98.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.70%).

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.77M, and float is at 2.75M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.