Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) – The 26.91% Upside Potential Remains

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) is 35.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.39 and a high of $206.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WIRE stock was last observed hovering at around $185.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $255.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.31% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 25.44% higher than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $186.39, the stock is 4.14% and 9.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80842.0 and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 19.09% off its SMA200. WIRE registered 79.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.57%, and is 9.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) has around 1672 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $2.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.32. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.47% and -9.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.90%).

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Encore Wire Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.80% this year.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.10M, and float is at 17.09M with Short Float at 17.42%.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ford Matthew D.,the company’sController. SEC filings show that Ford Matthew D. sold 2,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34138.0 shares.

Encore Wire Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Ford Matthew D. (Controller) sold a total of 275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $200.00 per share for $55000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36863.0 shares of the WIRE stock.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading 14.16% up over the past 12 months and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) that is 47.58% higher over the same period. Belden Inc. (BDC) is 80.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.