Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 41.44% Change This Year

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) is 41.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.37 and a high of $55.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENVA stock was last observed hovering at around $53.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.51% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.79% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.27, the stock is 4.91% and 13.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80783.0 and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 28.52% off its SMA200. ENVA registered 88.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.92.

The stock witnessed a 16.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.15%, and is 6.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has around 1804 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.68 and Fwd P/E is 6.22. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.29% and -2.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enova International Inc. (ENVA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enova International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.80% this year.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.34M, and float is at 30.44M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Enova International Inc. (ENVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cunningham Steven E,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Cunningham Steven E sold 5,599 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Enova International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that CARNAHAN ELLEN (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $43.57 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50350.0 shares of the ENVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Cunningham Steven E (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,592 shares at an average price of $50.50 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 182,982 shares of Enova International Inc. (ENVA).

Enova International Inc. (ENVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading 20.77% up over the past 12 months. Air Lease Corporation (AL) is 23.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.