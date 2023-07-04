Enservco Corporation (ENSV) on Track to Reach $1.00 in a Year

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) is -79.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -12.33% and -15.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -72.16% off its SMA200. ENSV registered -83.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.17.

The stock witnessed a -7.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.14%, and is -3.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.95% over the week and 10.92% over the month.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $5.85M and $22.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.67% and -89.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.50%).

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.21M, and float is at 10.92M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Enservco Corporation (ENSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) that is -21.72% lower over the past 12 months. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is -14.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.