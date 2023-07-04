Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 86.4% Upside

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) is -8.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGLX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.4% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 80.0% higher than the price target low of $2.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is 16.19% and 10.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90061.0 and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -19.52% off its SMA200. EGLX registered -74.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.07%, and is 13.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $100.28M and $198.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.79% and -75.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.90%).

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.77M, and float is at 129.21M with Short Float at 0.64%.