EXPO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Now

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) is -5.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.27 and a high of $112.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPO stock was last observed hovering at around $93.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $109.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.3% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.82% higher than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.24, the stock is -3.11% and 0.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97766.0 and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -4.00% off its SMA200. EXPO registered 1.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.47%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has around 1313 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $525.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.55 and Fwd P/E is 40.59. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.35% and -17.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.60%).

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exponent Inc. (EXPO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exponent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.13M, and float is at 50.00M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Exponent Inc. (EXPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reiss Richard,the company’sGroup Vice President. SEC filings show that Reiss Richard sold 2,841 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $89.48 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5258.0 shares.

Exponent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that James Bradley A (Group Vice President) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $89.36 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7584.0 shares of the EXPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Rakow Joseph (Group Vice President) disposed off 1,388 shares at an average price of $86.59 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Exponent Inc. (EXPO).

Exponent Inc. (EXPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading 35.72% up over the past 12 months and The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) that is 18.34% higher over the same period. Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) is -39.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.