Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is 42.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EYEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 80.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is -10.95% and -32.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -13.22% off its SMA200. EYEN registered 19.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.33.

The stock witnessed a -24.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.99%, and is 5.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 55.33% and -60.17% from its 52-week high.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eyenovia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.50% this year.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.41M, and float is at 27.44M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GANDOLFO JOHN P,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that GANDOLFO JOHN P bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $2.79 per share for a total of $5580.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8000.0 shares.

Eyenovia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that MATHER CHARLES E IV (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $2.49 per share for $7470.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77544.0 shares of the EYEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Kern Bren (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $2.73 for $6825.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN).