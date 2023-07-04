Fabrinet (FN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is 0.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.67 and a high of $140.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FN stock was last observed hovering at around $129.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.09% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -25.11% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.86, the stock is 4.69% and 19.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90872.0 and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 11.59% off its SMA200. FN registered 58.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.06.

The stock witnessed a 15.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.50%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Fabrinet (FN) has around 14235 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.58 and Fwd P/E is 16.57. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.91% and -8.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Fabrinet (FN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fabrinet (FN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fabrinet is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.70% this year.

Fabrinet (FN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.61M, and float is at 35.95M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Fabrinet (FN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Fabrinet (FN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bahrami Homa,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bahrami Homa sold 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24139.0 shares.

Fabrinet disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Bahrami Homa (Director) sold a total of 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $98.05 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32739.0 shares of the FN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Archer Edward T. (EVP, Sales & Marketing) disposed off 2,147 shares at an average price of $119.58 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 14,213 shares of Fabrinet (FN).

Fabrinet (FN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -14.13% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is 14.89% higher over the same period. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is -0.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.