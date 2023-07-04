Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) on Track to Reach $63.00 in a Year

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) is 38.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.17 and a high of $64.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSS stock was last observed hovering at around $64.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.19% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -19.39% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.47, the stock is 4.92% and 14.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 28.10% off its SMA200. FSS registered 81.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.93%, and is 3.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $3.87B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.98 and Fwd P/E is 23.52. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.67% and -0.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.70M, and float is at 59.10M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Elting Lauren B,the company’sVP, Corp. Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Elting Lauren B sold 14,541 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $53.86 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13991.0 shares.

Federal Signal Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Hudson Ian A. (S.V.P. & CFO) sold a total of 9,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $52.53 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70651.0 shares of the FSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Hudson Ian A. (S.V.P. & CFO) disposed off 49,330 shares at an average price of $51.78 for $2.55 million. The insider now directly holds 70,651 shares of Federal Signal Corporation (FSS).

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 31.18% up over the past 12 months and Gentex Corporation (GNTX) that is 4.83% higher over the same period. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) is 60.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.