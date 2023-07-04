First Busey Corporation (BUSE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -17.92% Change This Year

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSE) is -17.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.26 and a high of $27.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUSE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.38% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.29, the stock is -0.93% and 6.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85138.0 and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -10.11% off its SMA200. BUSE registered -11.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.38%.

The stock witnessed a 5.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.25%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) has around 1497 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $395.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.34 and Fwd P/E is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.78% and -27.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Busey Corporation (BUSE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Busey Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.40M, and float is at 51.08M with Short Float at 1.59%.

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at First Busey Corporation (BUSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 84 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRADSHAW STANLEY J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRADSHAW STANLEY J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $18.75 per share for a total of $37500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58850.0 shares.

First Busey Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that BRADSHAW STANLEY J (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $16.50 per share for $41250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56850.0 shares of the BUSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, BRADSHAW STANLEY J (Director) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $17.59 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 54,672 shares of First Busey Corporation (BUSE).

First Busey Corporation (BUSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) that is trading -1.72% down over the past 12 months and Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) that is 5.20% higher over the same period. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is -9.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.