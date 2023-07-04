First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) is -14.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.99 and a high of $26.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFBC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.16% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 9.96% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.71, the stock is -2.36% and 2.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. FFBC registered 6.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.02%.

The stock witnessed a 6.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.87%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) has around 2108 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $679.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.96 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is 36.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.12% and -22.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Bancorp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.73M, and float is at 92.93M with Short Float at 2.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARRON WILLIAM G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BARRON WILLIAM G bought 7,634 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $22.01 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

First Financial Bancorp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that BARRON WILLIAM G (Director) bought a total of 415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $22.01 per share for $9134.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85561.0 shares of the FFBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, DAVIS CLAUDE E (Chair of the Board) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $25.55 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 75,906 shares of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC).

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is 0.75% higher over the past 12 months. SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is -27.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.