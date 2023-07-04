FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS) on Track to Reach $113.50 in a Year

FirstCash Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) is 7.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.43 and a high of $105.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCFS stock was last observed hovering at around $93.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $113.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.06% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.78% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.68, the stock is -1.34% and -4.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 2.70% off its SMA200. FCFS registered 34.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.45.

The stock witnessed a -3.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.77%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $4.24B and $2.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.10 and Fwd P/E is 13.99. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.69% and -11.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstCash Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year.

FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.15M, and float is at 37.14M with Short Float at 0.99%.

FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramos Raul,the company’sSVP Latin American Operations. SEC filings show that Ramos Raul sold 30,050 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $102.87 per share for a total of $3.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22400.0 shares.

FirstCash Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Ramos Raul (SVP Latin American Operations) sold a total of 10,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $102.19 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52450.0 shares of the FCFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, ORR R DOUGLAS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $104.00 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 57,234 shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS).

FirstCash Holdings Inc. (FCFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Winmark Corporation (WINA) that is trading 74.41% up over the past 12 months. Visa Inc. (V) is 20.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.