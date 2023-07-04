FIX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Now

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is 40.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.77 and a high of $167.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIX stock was last observed hovering at around $164.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.16% off its average median price target of $163.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.41% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.27% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.04, the stock is 1.12% and 6.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94326.0 and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 25.21% off its SMA200. FIX registered 94.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.38.

The stock witnessed a 9.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.02%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) has around 14100 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $4.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.93 and Fwd P/E is 20.36. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.17% and -3.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.50% this year.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.81M, and float is at 34.97M with Short Float at 1.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skidmore Constance Ellen,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Skidmore Constance Ellen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $159.94 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22787.0 shares.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Skidmore Constance Ellen (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $143.03 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24722.0 shares of the FIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Tang Vance W (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $147.00 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 26,297 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX).

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -17.88% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 56.19% higher over the same period. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is 78.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.