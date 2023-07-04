FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) down -6.33% since start of the year

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) is -6.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.17 and a high of $37.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $30.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $33.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.56% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.05% lower than the price target low of $29.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.40, the stock is -0.11% and -3.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -6.43% off its SMA200. FLNG registered 13.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.82.

The stock witnessed a 0.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.47%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $365.82M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.97. Distance from 52-week low is 25.76% and -19.93% from its 52-week high.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FLEX LNG Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2023.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.68M, and float is at 29.47M with Short Float at 4.83%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.