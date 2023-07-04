FLGT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Now

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) is 19.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.27 and a high of $65.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLGT stock was last observed hovering at around $37.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42%.

Currently trading at $35.61, the stock is -6.32% and -0.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90718.0 and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 2.85% off its SMA200. FLGT registered -34.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$60.97.

The stock witnessed a -12.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.06%, and is -4.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) has around 1012 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $364.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.96% and -45.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.70% this year.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.54M, and float is at 19.49M with Short Float at 3.42%.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xie Jian,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that Xie Jian sold 1,433 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $40.30 per share for a total of $57744.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Kim Paul (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 1,403 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $40.30 per share for $56535.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the FLGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Gao Hanlin (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $40.30 for $40296.0. The insider now directly holds 914,391 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT).

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 93.87% up over the past 12 months and Invitae Corporation (NVTA) that is -52.46% lower over the same period. Natera Inc. (NTRA) is 38.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.