FutureFuel Corp. (FF): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:FF Stock Is Going Next

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is 10.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.77 and a high of $9.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FF stock was last observed hovering at around $8.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.97, the stock is 2.71% and 5.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 11.58% off its SMA200. FF registered 23.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.42.

The stock witnessed a 5.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.48%, and is 6.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $377.52M and $427.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.05. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.37% and -8.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FutureFuel Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.76M, and float is at 25.89M with Short Float at 2.95%.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FutureFuel Corp. (FF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bedell Donald C.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bedell Donald C. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $81000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87950.0 shares.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -38.38% down over the past 12 months and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is -1.10% lower over the same period. Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is 21.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.