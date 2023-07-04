Galata Acquisition Corp. (GLTA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Galata Acquisition Corp. (AMEX: GLTA) is 3.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.77 and a high of $11.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLTA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $10.55, the stock is 0.29% and 0.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79653.0 and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 3.80% off its SMA200. GLTA registered 6.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.03%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$73.40.

The stock witnessed a 0.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.93%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 157.46. Distance from 52-week low is 20.37% and -4.44% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year.

Galata Acquisition Corp. (GLTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.97M, and float is at 14.38M with Short Float at 0.01%.