Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) is 33.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.07 and a high of $16.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -84.67% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -84.67% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.85, the stock is -0.71% and -5.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 95958.0 and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 17.34% off its SMA200. GNE registered 51.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.88.

The stock witnessed a -2.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.25%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) has around 172 employees, a market worth around $354.00M and $334.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.77. Distance from 52-week low is 71.69% and -17.82% from its 52-week high.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genie Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 249.40% this year.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.33M, and float is at 20.84M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -22.07% down over the past 12 months and FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) that is 1.64% higher over the same period. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -9.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.