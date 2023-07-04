Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is -11.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.45 and a high of $76.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THRM stock was last observed hovering at around $56.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.15% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.77% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.48, the stock is -0.02% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99779.0 and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -8.20% off its SMA200. THRM registered -7.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.76.

The stock witnessed a 3.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.87%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) has around 14568 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.16 and Fwd P/E is 16.33. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.24% and -24.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gentherm Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.80% this year.

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.18M, and float is at 32.92M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Runyon Barbara J,the company’sSVP, CHRO & Corp Comm. SEC filings show that Runyon Barbara J sold 3,748 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $59.85 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22236.0 shares.

Gentherm Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Stocker Thomas (SVP, GM Digital Interior & BPS) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $71.74 per share for $71740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7424.0 shares of the THRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Kauffman Wayne S III (SVP and General Counsel) disposed off 1,419 shares at an average price of $72.57 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 11,085 shares of Gentherm Incorporated (THRM).

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading -42.81% down over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 40.12% higher over the same period. Lear Corporation (LEA) is 15.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.