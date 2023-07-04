Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) is 11.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.53 and a high of $46.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDEN stock was last observed hovering at around $41.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $41.65, the stock is -3.85% and -0.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87455.0 and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 1.90% off its SMA200. GDEN registered 5.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.59.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.27%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.49 and Fwd P/E is 21.76. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.04% and -9.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.10% this year.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.31M, and float is at 20.54M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arcana Stephen,the company’sEVP and COO. SEC filings show that Arcana Stephen sold 13,672 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $42.01 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Golden Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Arcana Stephen (EVP and COO) sold a total of 11,328 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $42.01 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the GDEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, Arcana Stephen (EVP and COO) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $38.49 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 293,691 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN).

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) that is trading 45.16% up over the past 12 months and Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) that is 10.20% higher over the same period. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) is -6.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.