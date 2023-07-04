HEICO Corporation (HEI) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is 14.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $127.45 and a high of $180.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HEI stock was last observed hovering at around $176.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $189.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.68% off the consensus price target high of $231.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.58% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.29, the stock is 4.99% and 4.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 8.07% off its SMA200. HEI registered 34.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.54.

The stock witnessed a 13.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.07%, and is 2.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $21.11B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.55 and Fwd P/E is 51.77. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.32% and -2.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEICO Corporation (HEI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEICO Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.92M, and float is at 116.36M with Short Float at 1.68%.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at HEICO Corporation (HEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hildebrandt Mark H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hildebrandt Mark H bought 781 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $127.98 per share for a total of $99954.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 781.0 shares.

HEICO Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that SCHRIESHEIM ALAN (Director) bought a total of 570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $125.83 per share for $71722.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 832.0 shares of the HEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Fine Carol F. (Director) acquired 450 shares at an average price of $158.20 for $71191.0. The insider now directly holds 479 shares of HEICO Corporation (HEI).

HEICO Corporation (HEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 2.38% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 54.27% higher over the same period. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 71.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.