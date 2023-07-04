Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HUBB Stock Is Going Next

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is 40.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $177.22 and a high of $332.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUBB stock was last observed hovering at around $331.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.57%.

Currently trading at $328.99, the stock is 4.60% and 14.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 31.62% off its SMA200. HUBB registered 84.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.54.

The stock witnessed a 14.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.21%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $17.34B and $5.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.13 and Fwd P/E is 23.01. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.64% and -1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hubbell Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.60M, and float is at 53.45M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARDOSO CARLOS M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CARDOSO CARLOS M sold 560 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $273.16 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1711.0 shares.

Hubbell Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Bakker Gerben (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 9,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $240.80 per share for $2.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37801.0 shares of the HUBB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Sperry William R (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 18,878 shares at an average price of $239.69 for $4.52 million. The insider now directly holds 46,292 shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB).

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 19.37% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is 117.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.