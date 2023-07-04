HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) is -21.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $21.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $24.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.8% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 22.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.60, the stock is -2.68% and -12.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -13.50% off its SMA200. HCM registered -8.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.45.

The stock witnessed a -4.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.91%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) has around 2025 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $426.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -84.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.97% and -45.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.30%).

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.50% this year.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.00M, and float is at 88.96M with Short Float at 1.42%.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 99.75% higher over the past 12 months.