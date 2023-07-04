III Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Information Services Group Inc. (III) Now

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: III) is 15.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.15 and a high of $7.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The III stock was last observed hovering at around $5.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $9.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is -0.45% and 2.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96211.0 and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 4.21% off its SMA200. III registered -21.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.20.

The stock witnessed a 5.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.72%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) has around 1599 employees, a market worth around $253.07M and $292.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.60 and Fwd P/E is 11.20. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.43% and -31.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Information Services Group Inc. (III) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Information Services Group Inc. (III) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Information Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.44M, and float is at 34.27M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Information Services Group Inc. (III) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONNORS MICHAEL P,the company’sCHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that CONNORS MICHAEL P sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $5.22 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.7 million shares.

Information Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that CONNORS MICHAEL P (CHAIRMAN & CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $5.48 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.75 million shares of the III stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, HOBBS GERALD S (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.72 for $9440.0. The insider now directly holds 520,498 shares of Information Services Group Inc. (III).

Information Services Group Inc. (III): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRA International Inc. (CRAI) that is trading 14.50% up over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -6.59% lower over the same period. Gartner Inc. (IT) is 43.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.