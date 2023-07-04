International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC) is -1.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.58 and a high of $53.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBOC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -104.91% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -104.91% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.08, the stock is -1.57% and 3.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93418.0 and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -1.04% off its SMA200. IBOC registered 12.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.30%.

The stock witnessed a 2.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.28%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) has around 1974 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $617.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.08. Profit margin for the company is 56.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.85% and -16.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Bancshares Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.14M, and float is at 52.87M with Short Float at 2.55%.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZUNIGA DIANA G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZUNIGA DIANA G bought 30 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $46.70 per share for a total of $1401.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13003.0 shares.

International Bancshares Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $51.78 per share for $2.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the IBOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.01 for $2.6 million. The insider now directly holds 717,439 shares of International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC).

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -47.00% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is 8.76% higher over the same period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -15.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.