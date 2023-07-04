inTEST Corporation (INTT) – The 4.85% Upside Potential Remains

inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) is 149.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.22 and a high of $27.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.25% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 1.19% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.69, the stock is 2.29% and 14.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82405.0 and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 72.12% off its SMA200. INTT registered 276.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.23.

The stock witnessed a 13.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.87%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) has around 327 employees, a market worth around $280.28M and $124.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.24 and Fwd P/E is 21.41. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 313.02% and -5.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

inTEST Corporation (INTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for inTEST Corporation (INTT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

inTEST Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.76M, and float is at 10.40M with Short Float at 3.57%.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at inTEST Corporation (INTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEWS JOSEPH W IV,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEWS JOSEPH W IV sold 11,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $26.23 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85350.0 shares.

inTEST Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Nolen Scott Eric (Division Pres-Process Tech) sold a total of 7,597 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $21.14 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23249.0 shares of the INTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Grant Richard N. Jr. (President & CEO) disposed off 4,153 shares at an average price of $9.26 for $38451.0. The insider now directly holds 182,284 shares of inTEST Corporation (INTT).

inTEST Corporation (INTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -13.17% down over the past 12 months and Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) that is 40.95% higher over the same period. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is 490.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.