iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Is Up 11.07% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) is 11.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.74 and a high of $164.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRTC stock was last observed hovering at around $104.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.88% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.53% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.04, the stock is 2.28% and -11.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -8.71% off its SMA200. IRTC registered -3.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$36.00.

The stock witnessed a -5.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.12%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) has around 1793 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $430.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.34% and -36.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.30M, and float is at 29.65M with Short Float at 8.01%.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shrishrimal Sumi,the company’sEVP, Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Shrishrimal Sumi sold 1,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $111.45 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18707.0 shares.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Wilson Daniel G. (EVP, Corp Dev Inv Rel) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $125.00 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35337.0 shares of the IRTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Day Mark J. (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,116 shares at an average price of $117.23 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 54,815 shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC).

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 1.61% up over the past 12 months.