Is Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) a good stock to buy now?

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is -16.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.62 and a high of $76.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRC stock was last observed hovering at around $48.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.26% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -8.14% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.58, the stock is 0.25% and 6.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -12.03% off its SMA200. AMRC registered 4.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.26.

The stock witnessed a 7.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.33%, and is 6.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has around 1363 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.28 and Fwd P/E is 19.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.09% and -37.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameresco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.20% this year.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.96M, and float is at 31.67M with Short Float at 12.08%.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hole Spencer Doran,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Hole Spencer Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $46.24 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ameresco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Hole Spencer Doran (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $42.72 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AMRC stock.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KBR Inc. (KBR) that is trading 35.83% up over the past 12 months and ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) that is -1.36% lower over the same period. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 19.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.