Is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) a good stock to buy now?

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) is 34.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.09 and a high of $54.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANIP stock was last observed hovering at around $53.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.97% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -28.62% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.02, the stock is 5.90% and 18.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 32.33% off its SMA200. ANIP registered 82.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.00%, and is 1.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $358.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.57. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.70% and -1.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.40% this year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.39M, and float is at 15.32M with Short Float at 1.79%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gassert Chad,the company’sSVP – CORP. DEV. & STRATEGY. SEC filings show that Gassert Chad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $51.32 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Shanmugam Muthusamy (HEAD OF R&D, COO-NOVITIUM OPS) sold a total of 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $51.38 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7407.0 shares of the ANIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Shanmugam Muthusamy (HEAD OF R&D, COO-NOVITIUM OPS) disposed off 11,843 shares at an average price of $51.95 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 20,907 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP).

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) that is trading -50.31% down over the past 12 months and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) that is -20.84% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -30.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.