Is EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) a good stock to buy now?

EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE: EGP) is 18.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.47 and a high of $180.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGP stock was last observed hovering at around $173.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $181.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.76% off the consensus price target high of $198.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -13.45% lower than the price target low of $154.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.71, the stock is 2.13% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 9.53% off its SMA200. EGP registered 13.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.79.

The stock witnessed a 6.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.68%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $7.73B and $509.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.21 and Fwd P/E is 43.96. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.09% and -3.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EastGroup Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.75M, and float is at 42.93M with Short Float at 1.87%.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EAVES HAYDEN C III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that EAVES HAYDEN C III sold 638 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $163.41 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7540.0 shares.

EastGroup Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Dunbar Richard Reid (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $152.69 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16842.0 shares of the EGP stock.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 12.62% up over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is 5.27% higher over the same period. STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is 18.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.