Is EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) a good stock to buy now?

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) is 24.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.48 and a high of $185.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EME stock was last observed hovering at around $184.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $197.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.86% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.5% higher than the price target low of $195.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $184.27, the stock is 4.20% and 8.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 21.35% off its SMA200. EME registered 78.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.16.

The stock witnessed a 11.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.33%, and is 3.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) has around 35500 employees, a market worth around $8.57B and $11.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.23 and Fwd P/E is 17.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.11% and -0.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EMCOR Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.78M, and float is at 46.86M with Short Float at 3.19%.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guzzi Anthony,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Guzzi Anthony sold 4,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $175.30 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

EMCOR Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Guzzi Anthony (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 6,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $175.02 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the EME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, MATZ R KEVIN (EVP – Shared Services) disposed off 13,462 shares at an average price of $165.46 for $2.23 million. The insider now directly holds 191,709 shares of EMCOR Group Inc. (EME).

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -17.88% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 56.19% higher over the same period. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 21.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.