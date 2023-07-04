Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) a good stock to buy now?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is 8.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.56 and a high of $31.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETD stock was last observed hovering at around $28.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.79% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.79% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.78, the stock is 3.33% and 5.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 7.35% off its SMA200. ETD registered 45.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.81%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) has around 4239 employees, a market worth around $726.41M and $833.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.13% and -9.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.48M, and float is at 22.82M with Short Float at 13.86%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading 15.17% up over the past 12 months and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is 20.20% higher over the same period. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is 7.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.