Is Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) a good stock to buy now?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) is 13.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $16.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.53% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.16% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.77, the stock is -0.35% and 7.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 5.60% at the moment leaves the stock 15.39% off its SMA200. IE registered 58.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $522.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.94.

The stock witnessed a 5.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.33%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has around 244 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $2.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.43% and -16.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.20%).

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.70% this year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.96M, and float is at 65.29M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barone Catherine Anne,the company’sSenior Vice President, Finance. SEC filings show that Barone Catherine Anne sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $14.41 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Barone Catherine Anne (Senior Vice President, Finance) sold a total of 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $13.93 per share for $80783.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4936.0 shares of the IE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Barone Catherine Anne (Senior Vice President, Finance) disposed off 4,936 shares at an average price of $14.11 for $69625.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE).