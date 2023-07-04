Is Merus N.V. (MRUS) a good stock to buy now?

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) is 80.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.03 and a high of $30.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.12% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 20.37% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.87, the stock is 11.24% and 24.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 5.85% at the moment leaves the stock 46.24% off its SMA200. MRUS registered 23.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.43.

The stock witnessed a 23.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.47%, and is 10.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $43.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 131.67% and -9.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.20%).

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merus N.V. (MRUS) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merus N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.32M, and float is at 42.54M with Short Float at 11.45%.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Merus N.V. (MRUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shuman Harry,the company’sVP Controller, PAO. SEC filings show that Shuman Harry sold 575 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $21.48 per share for a total of $12351.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5442.0 shares.

Merus N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Shuman Harry (VP Controller, PAO) sold a total of 168 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $13.85 per share for $2327.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3517.0 shares of the MRUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Shuman Harry (VP Controller, PAO) disposed off 575 shares at an average price of $15.35 for $8826.0. The insider now directly holds 3,685 shares of Merus N.V. (MRUS).

Merus N.V. (MRUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -90.80% down over the past 12 months.