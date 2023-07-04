Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 44.09% Change This Year

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is 44.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.88 and a high of $97.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JACK stock was last observed hovering at around $97.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78%.

Currently trading at $98.31, the stock is 7.62% and 7.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 19.75% off its SMA200. JACK registered 75.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.72.

The stock witnessed a 12.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.24%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has around 12083 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $1.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.95 and Fwd P/E is 14.49. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.93% and 0.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.74M, and float is at 20.10M with Short Float at 7.21%.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRIS DARIN S,the company’sDIRECTOR & CEO. SEC filings show that HARRIS DARIN S sold 696 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $89.40 per share for a total of $62226.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57846.0 shares.

Jack in the Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that DARDEN TONY J (SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 54 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $92.15 per share for $4976.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5800.0 shares of the JACK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, SUPER SARAH L (SVP – CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $93.90 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 6,875 shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading 13.29% up over the past 12 months and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) that is 142.57% higher over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 19.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.