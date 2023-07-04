James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Is Down -12.24% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) is -12.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.88 and a high of $26.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JRVR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.03% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.62% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.35, the stock is -5.43% and -8.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -15.73% off its SMA200. JRVR registered -25.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.12.

The stock witnessed a -2.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.14%, and is -1.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $692.53M and $847.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.35. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.63% and -31.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.90% this year.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.53M, and float is at 36.29M with Short Float at 1.02%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gould Kirstin,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gould Kirstin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $23.05 per share for a total of $69147.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9589.0 shares.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Brown Thomas Lynn (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $23.03 per share for $46067.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9439.0 shares of the JRVR stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) that is 57.30% higher over the past 12 months. Loews Corporation (L) is 0.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.