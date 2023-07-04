KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) – The 53.7% Upside Potential Remains

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) is 36.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.12 and a high of $17.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KALV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.42% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 33.86% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.26, the stock is -3.62% and -2.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76976.0 and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 18.88% off its SMA200. KALV registered -5.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.37.

The stock witnessed a -8.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.81%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 124.76% and -45.72% from its 52-week high.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.90% this year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.28M, and float is at 23.98M with Short Float at 15.57%.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crockett Thomas Andrew,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Crockett Thomas Andrew sold 5,627 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $10.14 per share for a total of $57083.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Palleiko Benjamin L (President, CFO, CBO & Sec’y) sold a total of 4,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $10.14 per share for $40953.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78126.0 shares of the KALV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Audhya Paul K. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,780 shares at an average price of $10.14 for $28201.0. The insider now directly holds 13,014 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV).