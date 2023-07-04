KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Is Down -3.16% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) is -3.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.14 and a high of $48.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KB stock was last observed hovering at around $36.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $47.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.46% off the consensus price target high of $55.43 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 7.9% higher than the price target low of $40.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.44, the stock is 0.69% and 1.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -0.95% off its SMA200. KB registered 0.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.93%.

The stock witnessed a 3.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.80%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.09% over the month.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) has around 24663 employees, a market worth around $15.54B and $17.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.54 and Fwd P/E is 3.91. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.22% and -22.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 388.12M, and float is at 384.25M with Short Float at 0.12%.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading 8.13% up over the past 12 months and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is 40.26% higher over the same period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is 36.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.