Korn Ferry (KFY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is -2.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.69 and a high of $66.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KFY stock was last observed hovering at around $49.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.11% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.39% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.33, the stock is -2.01% and 0.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -4.92% off its SMA200. KFY registered -14.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.77.

The stock witnessed a 3.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.66%, and is -3.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Korn Ferry (KFY) has around 10779 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $2.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.13 and Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.39% and -25.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Korn Ferry (KFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Korn Ferry (KFY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Korn Ferry is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 185.70% this year.

Korn Ferry (KFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.28M, and float is at 51.24M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Korn Ferry (KFY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Korn Ferry (KFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Korn Ferry (KFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -10.29% down over the past 12 months and ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is 4.34% higher over the same period. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) is -17.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.