Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) is -4.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.76 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -27.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.94, the stock is 1.07% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93177.0 and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -7.55% off its SMA200. KRO registered -51.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.93%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) has around 2266 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.51 and Fwd P/E is 12.08. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.21% and -51.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.30M, and float is at 21.98M with Short Float at 12.63%.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NACE ANDREW B,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that NACE ANDREW B bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $8.31 per share for a total of $33221.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12725.0 shares.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Samford Amy A. (Executive VP) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $9.71 per share for $19420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the KRO stock.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huntsman Corporation (HUN) that is trading -2.72% down over the past 12 months and Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) that is -11.74% lower over the same period.