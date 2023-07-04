Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) down -28.44% since start of the year

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) is -28.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $18.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.27% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 81.06% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.22, the stock is -41.54% and -40.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -45.76% off its SMA200. LPTX registered -72.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -65.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.29%, and is 1.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.48% over the week and 15.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.26% and -82.69% from its 52-week high.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.01M, and float is at 21.68M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -90.80% down over the past 12 months.