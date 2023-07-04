Lennox International Inc. (LII) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is 36.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $202.97 and a high of $328.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LII stock was last observed hovering at around $326.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $285.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.87% off the consensus price target high of $355.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -29.27% lower than the price target low of $253.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $327.05, the stock is 5.35% and 12.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98277.0 and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 26.73% off its SMA200. LII registered 58.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.46.

The stock witnessed a 15.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.15%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $11.55B and $4.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.75 and Fwd P/E is 19.60. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.13% and -0.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (86.40%).

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lennox International Inc. (LII) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lennox International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.50M, and float is at 31.82M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Lennox International Inc. (LII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torres John D,the company’sEVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Torres John D sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $289.37 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7009.0 shares.

Lennox International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Sessa Daniel M (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 2,419 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $288.09 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44256.0 shares of the LII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Reitmeier Joseph William (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,808 shares at an average price of $282.17 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 23,986 shares of Lennox International Inc. (LII).

Lennox International Inc. (LII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is 41.33% higher over the past 12 months. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is 13.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.